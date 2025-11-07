FAA Flight Cuts Spare MSY

NEW ORLEANS – The Federal Aviation Administration has ordered airlines to cut 10% of their flights at 40 of the nation’s busiest airports beginning Nov. 7. The move is aimed at easing pressure on air traffic controllers during the ongoing government shutdown and maintaining safety amid staffing shortages.

The Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) is not among the airports affected. The reductions span more than two dozen states and include major hubs such as Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles and Charlotte, North Carolina. In some metro areas, including New York, Houston, Chicago and Washington, multiple airports will see flight reductions.

Airlines Adjust Schedules, Cancel Flights

Airlines are working quickly to adjust schedules and cancel flights as travelers with weekend and holiday plans wait to learn whether their departures will proceed as planned.

According to AP News, more than 810 flights have been canceled nationwide, citing data from FlightAware. Delta Air Lines said it would cancel roughly 170 flights Friday, while American Airlines plans to cut about 220 flights a day through Monday.

The FAA said the cuts would begin at 4% and ramp up to 10% by Nov. 14, affecting all commercial airlines between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. “Since the beginning of the shutdown, controllers have been working without pay, and staffing triggers at air traffic facilities across the country have been increasing,” said the FAA in a statement. “This has resulted in increased reports of strain on the system from both pilots and air traffic controllers. This past weekend, there were 2,740 delays at various airports.”

Impact on New Orleans and Package Delivery

Airlines say they will work to minimize disruptions for passengers, but routes to and from smaller and mid-size cities, including some to New Orleans, may be among the first affected.

The cuts could also ripple through the shipping industry. Two of the affected airports, FedEx’s hub in Memphis, Tennessee, and UPS’s main air facility in Louisville, Kentucky, serve as major national distribution centers. Reduced operations there could slow package deliveries across the country.

Government Shutdown Strains Air Traffic Control

The FAA said the reductions are needed to relieve pressure on air traffic controllers who have been working without pay for more than a month. Many have been assigned six-day workweeks with mandatory overtime, and a growing number have begun calling in sick or unable to work as financial stress and fatigue mount. The staffing crisis stems from the broader government shutdown, which remains unresolved amid partisan gridlock in Washington.

Airports Impacted – List

The 40 affected high impact airports include:

ANC – Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport

ATL – Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

BOS – Boston Logan International Airport

BWI – Baltimore/Washington International Airport

CLT – Charlotte Douglas International Airport

CVG – Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport

DAL – Dallas Love Field

DCA – Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport

DEN – Denver International Airport

DFW – Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport

DTW – Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport

EWR – Newark Liberty International Airport

FLL – Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport

HNL – Honolulu International Airport

HOU – William P. Hobby Airport

IAD – Washington Dulles International Airport

IAH – George Bush Houston Intercontinental Airport

IND – Indianapolis International Airport

JFK – New York John F. Kennedy International Airport

LAS – Las Vegas McCarran International Airport

LAX – Los Angeles International Airport

LGA – New York LaGuardia Airport

MCO – Orlando International Airport

MDW – Chicago Midway International Airport

MEM – Memphis International Airport

MIA – Miami International Airport

MSP – Minneapolis–St. Paul International Airport

OAK – Oakland International Airport

ONT – Ontario International Airport

ORD – Chicago O’Hare International Airport

PDX – Portland International Airport

PHL – Philadelphia International Airport

PHX – Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

SAN – San Diego International Airport

SDF – Louisville International Airport

SEA – Seattle–Tacoma International Airport

SFO – San Francisco International Airport

SLC – Salt Lake City International Airport

TEB – Teterboro Airport

TPA – Tampa International Airport