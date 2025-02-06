FAA Designates “No Drone Zone” over Caesars Superdome

Become an Insider to get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

NEW ORLEANS – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has designated a "No Drone Zone" over Caesars Superdome for Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9 and in the airspace surrounding downtown New Orleans during the days leading up to the game.

"The FAA ban on UAS flying around the Super Bowl airspace is a safe call and standard practice," said James McDanolds, Program Chair of the School of Uncrewed Technology at the Sonoran Desert Institute, who has 15 years of drone expertise. "The No Drone Zone over the Super Bowl event has been created to limit the potential for issues to occur, such as potential mid-air collisions with aircraft during flyovers and news helicopters that may be in the airspace before and during the Super Bowl's timeframe on game day and before it."

Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (UAS) is a term used to refer to aircraft that operate without a human pilot onboard commonly called a drone or UAV—Uncrewed Aerial Vehicle. The term is widely used in military, commercial, and civilian applications, including surveillance, mapping, delivery services, and agriculture.

The temporary flight restrictions come amid heightened security following the New Year's Eve terrorist attack on Bourbon Street. Officials expect tens of thousands of fans and media personnel to attend the NFL championship event.

The rise in consumer drone usage has led to increased concerns about unauthorized aerial footage of sporting events. The NFL maintains strict copyright protections over game broadcasts and prohibits unauthorized drone recording, citing both intellectual property rights and security risks. Violations of broadcast rights can result in fines up to $150,000 per infringement.

Despite drone manufacturer DJI's recent removal of no-fly zone takeoff restrictions, operators face civil and criminal penalties for violations, including fines and possible prosecution. The Department of Homeland Security and FBI will monitor compliance.

In 2023, the FAA recorded over 2,300 drone incidents near stadiums and large public gatherings nationwide. Unauthorized drones can pose risks including aerial collisions, interference with emergency operations, and potential use for surveillance or harmful activities.

"Despite DJI's recent removal of stopping users from taking off in no-fly zones, operators are encouraged not to fly in the area of the Super Bowl event due to the undue risk it will pose to other aircraft in the area, not to mention the people on the ground if a drone falls," McDanolds said. "Please adhere to the FAA no drone zone."

Current FAA regulations require all drones weighing more than 0.55 pounds to be registered. Commercial operators must obtain a Remote Pilot Certificate and follow strict guidelines regarding altitude limits, visual line-of-sight requirements, and restricted airspace zones.

The FAA recommends drone operators check its B4UFLY app or website for current flight restrictions before operating in any area, particularly during major events. Violations can result in civil penalties up to $37,377 per incident and criminal prosecution.