ExxonMobil Awarded 2024 LABI Large Manufacturer of the Year Award

BATON ROUGE, La. (press release) — ExxonMobil has been named the 2024 Large Manufacturer of the Year by the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry (LABI), recognizing the company’s growth, modernization, and positive community impact across Louisiana. This prestigious award highlights ExxonMobil’s steadfast dedication to innovation, quality, and community engagement in the state.

ExxonMobil earned this honor due to its significant advancements in manufacturing, including a recent $230 million investment in the Baton Rouge Complex. This modernization effort enhanced the facility’s technological capabilities, created new jobs, and provided a substantial boost to the local economy.

Beyond its economic contributions, ExxonMobil has demonstrated a deep commitment to the community through extensive philanthropic support, environmental initiatives, and first-responder training programs—all aimed at enhancing economic development and community well-being in Louisiana.

“We are honored to receive the Business Excellence Award for Large Manufacturer of the Year,” said Regina Davis, ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery Complex Manager. “For generations, local families have trusted ExxonMobil as a place to build rewarding, lifelong careers. Our achievements—past and present—are a testament to the dedication, expertise, and skill of our 6,000-strong workforce.”

ExxonMobil received the award on November 20 at the LABI Business Excellence Awards banquet. The Louisiana Business Excellence Awards honor companies and individuals making a positive impact on the state’s economy and workforce.

Globally and in Louisiana, ExxonMobil is committed to addressing some of the world’s toughest energy challenges. The Baton Rouge operations, one of the largest refining and petrochemical complexes worldwide, play a crucial role in supplying essential fuels and chemical products that make modern life possible — like lightweight automotive parts, diapers, and synthetic rubber.

ExxonMobil has proudly operated in the Baton Rouge area for more than 115 years, beginning with Baton Rouge Refinery in 1909. Since that time, ExxonMobil has made generational investments in Louisiana, setting the foundation today to grow opportunities for tomorrow.