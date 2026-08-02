Economy

Exxon, Chevron Profit From Iran War

August 2, 2026   |By
Exxon, Chevron Profit From Iran War
Exxon, Chevron Profit From Iran War. Getty image.

NEW ORLEANS – Rising oil and fuel prices helped deliver a blockbuster second quarter for two energy giants with deep ties to Louisiana. ExxonMobil posted $14.53 billion in profits and Chevron earned $12.07 billion as the Iran war disrupted global energy supplies and reshaped oil markets. Both companies have extensive operations in Louisiana. Refineries in

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