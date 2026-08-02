Exxon, Chevron Profit From Iran War

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

NEW ORLEANS – Rising oil and fuel prices helped deliver a blockbuster second quarter for two energy giants with deep ties to Louisiana. ExxonMobil posted $14.53 billion in profits and Chevron earned $12.07 billion as the Iran war disrupted global energy supplies and reshaped oil markets. Both companies have extensive operations in Louisiana. Refineries in

NEW ORLEANS – Rising oil and fuel prices helped deliver a blockbuster second quarter for two energy giants with deep ties to Louisiana. ExxonMobil posted $14.53 billion in profits and Chevron earned $12.07 billion as the Iran war disrupted global energy supplies and reshaped oil markets.

Both companies have extensive operations in Louisiana. Refineries in the state account for roughly one-sixth of U.S. oil refining capacity.

One reason for the surge was the price of crude. Disruptions to oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz tightened global supplies and sent prices higher during the quarter, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). That meant U.S. producers could command more for the oil they sold.

The other boost came from refined fuels. With supplies of gasoline, diesel and other petroleum products disrupted, international buyers turned increasingly to U.S. refineries. U.S. refinery production and exports climbed, while refiners were able to earn more from the fuels they produced, according to the EIA.

Louisiana's Stake in Rising Oil Profits

For Louisiana, the connection is especially close to home. The state's 15 operating refineries can process about 3 million barrels of crude oil per day, according to the EIA.

ExxonMobil's Louisiana footprint includes its Baton Rouge refinery, which can process 523,500 barrels of crude oil per day, making it the sixth-largest refinery in the country. The refinery is part of the company's larger integrated refining and petrochemical complex in Baton Rouge.

Chevron's Louisiana and Gulf footprint includes more than 1,600 employees in the state and nine operated facilities and multiple tiebacks in the Gulf. Chevron is targeting production of 300,000 net barrels of oil equivalent per day from the Gulf in 2026.

Louisiana also sits within the Gulf Coast export network that has taken on greater importance as overseas buyers seek alternatives to disrupted Middle Eastern supplies. U.S. crude oil and petroleum product exports reached a record 13.6 million barrels per day in April, with about 12 million barrels per day coming from the Gulf Coast, according to the EIA.

War Reshapes Global Oil Markets

The scale of the disruption has been significant. The Strait of Hormuz handled about one-fifth of the world's oil and natural gas before the conflict, according to the Associated Press. Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, climbed from about $70 a barrel to more than $100 for much of March, April and May and reached as high as $126.

Those higher prices showed up dramatically in the companies' second-quarter results. Chevron's earnings from oil and gas production climbed to $8.2 billion from $2.7 billion a year earlier, while ExxonMobil's rose to $7.9 billion from $5.4 billion.

The gains were even more pronounced in refining. Chevron's refining profits jumped to $4.9 billion from $737 million, even though the company processed less crude and sold fewer petroleum products. ExxonMobil's refining business posted $5.5 billion in earnings, compared with $1.4 billion a year earlier and a $1.3 billion loss in the first quarter.

"If you're a company that owns a bunch of refinery capacity, things look pretty good," Timothy Fitzgerald, a University of Tennessee professor of business economics who studies the petroleum industry, told the AP.

"The return on refining, on a percentage basis, has skyrocketed," Tom Seng, an assistant professor of energy finance at Texas Christian University, told the AP. "Oil right now is priced what it is priced because of the Iran war. But in the meantime, the refineries are making money hand over fist."