Explore New Orleans as Never Before at JAMNOLA’s New Location

NEW ORLEANS – JAMNOLA, which aptly stands for Joy, Art, Music, is an immersive cultural experience celebrating the vibrant heritage of New Orleans. Initially launched as a pop-up, JAMNOLA has evolved into a permanent attraction, expanding to a new, larger location at 940 Frenchmen Street, aiming to attract over 200,000 visitors in its first year.

This $5 million project features 29 new art installations created by more than 100 local artists and collaborators. The installations are housed within a 10,000 sq ft space, offering a variety of interactive environments.​

The new venue is twice the size of the original location, featuring a mezzanine level, event area, a 1,900 sq ft restaurant, and a bakery-themed gift shop.​

Founded by Jonny Liss and Chad Smith, JAMNOLA collaborates with Where Y’Art Works, a New Orleans-based art consultancy business run by Creative Director Cat Todd and Strategic Advisor Collin Ferguson. Where Y’Art Works has assisted JAMNOLA with curating its exhibits while also creating the storyline for the experience.

“When Jonny and Chad asked us to join them once again and develop a concept design and visual narrative for a brand new JAMNOLA (that was double the size of the former), we ran towards the opportunity,” said Cat Todd. “They gave us the freedom to create a new storyline, fully rooted in New Orleans and I am so grateful for the trust they put in us.”

Local artists, including lead artists Farris Armand, Walker Babington, and Julianne Laniagappe, have contributed to the new exhibits which emphasize sustainability, with 85% of the exhibits crafted from repurposed and recycled materials.​

“Multiple stories were in the news a few years back about what the City was pulling out of its 120 year-old storm drain system…93,000 pounds of Mardi Gras beads, and two full-size cars,” said Todd. “It got us thinking creatively about the possibilities that could exist for JAMNOLA below the surface. 120 years of joy and celebration has seeped below the surface and fueled by the effects of absinthe has been transformed to create a parallel New Orleans.”

Visitors can explore 29 exhibits across 12 environments, including:

“Scales of Tatan” by Ojo Akinlana: A dreamlike piece that blurs the line between the figurative and the imaginative, challenging viewers with bold statements.​

“House of the Rising Sun” by Walker Babington: A large-scale dreamscape folk art sculpture created using reclaimed materials and techniques like burning wood and rusting steel.​

“King of Da Mardi Gras” by Jane Tardo: A vibrant work combining textiles and conceptual art, offering joyful solutions to daily challenges while reflecting on the interplay between reality and fantasy.​

“Absinthe Garden” by Maggie Bard: An intricate pen and ink drawing that references esoteric naturalism of the Gulf South, depicting a sense of liminality and fantasy within a sub-tropical landscape.​

Developed in partnership with Guru Experience, a digital app enhances the visitor journey with original artist renderings, behind-the-scenes content, and interactive touch-points featuring stories from iconic New Orleans figures.

Exhibiting the kind of resilience New Orleans is known for, JAMNOLA bounced back with renewed vigor following a fire that broke out earlier this year. An unfinished exhibit—a giant alligator sculpture—caused an estimated $50,000 in damage with no injuries. JAMNOLA has since opened its new location on Frenchman to the public with even more vitality.

JAMNOLA is open to visitors of all ages, with tickets priced at $33 for adults (13 and older) and $24 for children aged 3-12. Children under 2 can visit for free. The venue is fully air-conditioned and ADA-compliant, ensuring accessibility for all guests.

“I’m so proud of what we’ve accomplished and I’m happy to report that this dream three years in the making has become a reality,” said Todd. “JAMNOLA Frenchman is now open for previews. Come out and see what over 100 New Orleans artists and collaborators have made together.”

JAMNOLA’s mission is to counteract negativity by investing in New Orleans’ cultural community, creating opportunities for joy and prosperity through art and music. A portion of the proceeds from select JAMNOLA merchandise available online and at their JAM Shoppe on-site supports local charities, including The Trombone Shorty Foundation and The Roots of Music.