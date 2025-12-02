Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Technology

Experian 2026 Forecast Warns of Rising AI-Driven Cyber Threats

December 2, 2025   |By
Experian 2026 Forecast Warns of Rising AI-Driven Cyber Threats
Experian 2026 Forecast Warns of Rising AI-Driven Cyber Threats. Image courtesy of Business Wire through AP News.

NEW ORLEANS – Experian, a global data and analytics firm, has released its 2026 Data Breach Industry Forecast outlining how artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing and increasingly sophisticated digital tools are expected to reshape global cybercrime in the coming year. The report, now in its 13th edition, details emerging threats that could directly affect Louisiana’s

Already an Insider? Log in

Get Instant Access for only $4/month*

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

- Sponsors -

*Billed $48/annually

 

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Close the CTA

Happy 504 Day!  🎉

Order a full year of local stories,

delivered to your door.

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter