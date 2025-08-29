Expect Moore from the Saints

While football experts are down on the New Orleans Saints for the 2025 season, the Black & Gold could be one of the surprise teams on the rise.

After a 5-12 campaign in 2024, the Saints were blackballed from appearing in this year’s nationally televised primetime games this year. The sports book DraftKings has only favored the Saints to win one of their 17 games, -1.5 points against the New York Jets on Dec. 21. Meanwhile, BetMGM has set the Saints’ season win total at 6.5 games.

But this team has talent and could be on the rise under new head coach Kellen Moore much quicker than expected.

With the surprise offseason retirement of QB Derek Carr due to significant degenerative injuries to his throwing shoulder, 2025 second-round draft pick Tyler Shough and second-year quarterback Spencer Rattler were thrust into competition to be the team’s starter, with third-year QB Jake Haener expected to provide depth.

Whether Shough or Rattler winds up under center, they have established players at the skill positions they can rely on to move the ball down the field. Alvin Kamara returns as the top running back option after posting a career-best 950 rushing yards in 2024. Only a groin injury which forced him to miss the final three games kept him from a 1,000-yard rushing season.

Expect Devin Neal, Kendre Miller and possibly Clyde Edwards-Helaire to carry the ball for the Saints as well; Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed and Brandin Cooks to be top targets at wide receiver; and Juwan Johnson, Taysom Hill, and Foster Moreau to haul in passes at tight end.

If the Saints are going to be successful in 2025 the play and health of the offensive line will be a major factor. The Saints have first-round picks at LT Kelvin Banks Jr. (2025), LG Trevor Penning (2022), RG Cesar Ruiz (2020), and RT Taliese Fuaga (2024), and a second-round pick with C Erik McCoy (2019). Depth is a major concern on the O-line, so the more time the starters spend on the field, the better the outcome should be for the Saints. If injuries pile up, losses will, too.

New Orleans finished 21st in the NFL in total offense and 24th in points per game last year, averaging 320.1 yards and 19.9 points per game. Productivity in both categories will have to improve if the Saints expect to compete this year. I expect with an offensive-minded coach in Moore and offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier (former Saint QB and father of LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier) both numbers will improve.

The drastic slide of the Saints’ defense was a surprise last year. The team finished 30th in total defense, giving up an average of 379.9 yards per game, and 19th in points per game, 23.4.

New Defensive Coordinator Brandon Staley switched the unit’s formation from four linemen and three linebackers (4-3) to three linemen and four linebackers (3-4), the same formation the Saints had during the reign of the famed “Dome Patrol” under Jim Mora. This should allow the Saints D to better move laterally and contain the opposing run game. Look for LDE Cameron Jordan, NT Davon Godchaux and RDE Khalen Saunders to start on the line with support from Bryan Bresee, Nathan Shepherd and rookie third-round pick Vernon Broughton. Demario Davis and Peter Werner will play as interior linebackers with outside linebackers Chase Young on the strong side and Carl Granderson on the weak side.

The defensive backfield will feature cornerbacks Kool-Aid McKinstry and Alontae Taylor with new addition Justin Reid at strong safety. It will be interesting to see what rookie safety Jonas Sanker (3rd round), linebacker Danny Stutsman (4th) and cornerback Quincy Riley (4th) will bring to the team.

Blake Grupe will kick, Matthew Hayball will punt, and Shaheed will return kicks and punts.

Tampa Bay looks to be the class of a weak NFC South, with a significant drop-off with Atlanta, Carolina and New Orleans. If the Saints’ starters can remain healthy, this team could be competitive and climb out of the division cellar. They have the NFL’s third-easiest schedule, so wins are attainable.

While a wild card playoff berth may be a bit of stretch, I expect the team to improve, and this season will be better than last.

Chris Price is an award-winning journalist and public relations principal. When he’s not writing, he’s avid about music, the outdoors, and Saints, Ole Miss and Chelsea football.