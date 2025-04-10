Exhibit Hall Authority Welcomes New Commissioner

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center’s governing body, the Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority (the Authority), recently announced the appointment of Elizabeth Ellison-Frost to its Board of Commissioners. A seasoned leader in corporate communications, government relations and community engagement, she brings to her new role as commissioner a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to the region’s economic and cultural growth.

A native of Lafayette and a resident of New Orleans since 2000, Ellison-Frost currently serves as Community Relations Manager for PBF Energy in Chalmette, La. There, she oversees state and local government relations, community outreach, internal and external communications and media relations. She previously held roles at ExxonMobil Refining & Supply where she was a key member of the company’s Latin American and North American regional response teams and led public information efforts during several high-profile incidents.

“Elizabeth’s fresh perspective alongside her vast experience makes her an invaluable addition to our board,” said Russ Allen, President of the Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority. “Her passion for economic development and her commitment to our community will greatly contribute to the continued success of the Convention Center and its mission to drive economic impact for our city and region.”

Ellison-Frost’s dedication to public service extends beyond her professional career. She serves on multiple boards, including the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce, Women United, the Pontchartrain Conservancy, United Way of Southeast Louisiana and the St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation, among others. Her leadership and service have earned her numerous accolades, including induction into the New Orleans CityBusiness Women of the Year Hall of Fame and recognition as a Biz New Orleans 500 member. Ellison-Frost holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Louisiana State University and a master’s in creative writing from the University of Louisiana, Lafayette.

In supporting 24,500 jobs and contributing an economic impact that averages $2.4 billion annually, the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center is a valuable resource for the Greater New Orleans region. The Authority remains committed to strengthening the local economy through world-class event hosting and community engagement.

About the Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority

The Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority’s (Authority) exclusive mission is to finance, construct and operate facilities in order to attract and conduct conventions, trade shows and other events that support and expand the economy of both the State of Louisiana and New Orleans Region. The Authority is composed of a 13-member board of commissioners, ten appointed by the Governor of Louisiana, and three appointed by the Mayor of New Orleans. Since 1985, event activity at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center has produced $90.1 billion in economic impact since its 1985 opening, including $5.7 billion in new tax revenue for state and local governments.

About the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

New Orleans is Built to Host! With 1.1 million square feet of prime exhibit space on one level, all under one roof, NOENMCC is tied for the sixth-largest convention center in the United States. NOENMCC is a 2025 Exhibitor Magazine Centers of Excellence recipient and is consistently named a regional top workplace by The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate. A recent LEED Gold certification makes NOENMCC the largest LEED-certified project in Louisiana and the largest convention center project in the U.S. certified under LEED v4.1 Operations and Maintenance, as well as the first convention center in the world to be awarded initial certification under LEED Gold v4.1 O+M. A leading contributor to the city’s robust tourism economy, NOENMCC event activity has produced $90.1 billion in economic impact since its 1985 opening.