Executive Director’s Log

It is an honor to introduce myself to you as the Interim Executive Director of the Port of South Louisiana. Having served as Chief Operating Officer and Deputy Port Director, I’ve had the privilege of working alongside a dedicated team committed to advancing our region’s economic vitality and global connectivity. Now, in this new role, I’m excited to continue that mission with even greater purpose.

This summer issue of PortLog is a celebration of progress, partnership, and possibility. We begin by spotlighting River Parishes Community College, a vital educational partner whose workforce training programs are shaping the future of our region’s industries. Chancellor Quinton Taylor and his team are doing remarkable work to prepare students for high-demand careers, and their collaboration with the Port is a model for how education and industry can thrive together.

We also commemorate a major milestone—65 years of the Port of South Louisiana. From humble beginnings to becoming the one of the largest tonnage ports in the Western Hemisphere, our journey has been defined by resilience, innovation, and a steadfast commitment to service. This issue reflects on our history and looks ahead to the exciting developments on the horizon.

Among those developments is our partnership with Hyundai Steel Company on a transformative $5.8 billion manufacturing facility in Ascension Parish. Though the plant will reside within the Port of Greater Baton Rouge, our role in constructing a deep-water dock exemplifies the power of regional collaboration. This project will bring thousands of jobs and position Louisiana as a leader in ultra-low carbon steel production.

We also feature Bertel Award Winner Kristi App of J.W. Allen & Company, whose decades of leadership in freight forwarding and customs brokerage have helped keep Louisiana’s supply chains strong and efficient. Her story is one of legacy, excellence, and deep commitment to our maritime community.

And we celebrate NATCO Food Service’s centennial—100 years of delivering quality products and service to customers across Southeast Louisiana. Their long-standing partnership with the Port and their dedication to employee well-being are truly inspiring.

Finally, we recap the PortSL Executive Regional Airport’s pivotal role during Super Bowl LIX. Under the leadership of Airport Director Chanse Watson, our airport welcomed hundreds of private aircraft and showcased the convenience and capability of our aviation infrastructure.

As we move forward, I remain committed to building on the strong foundation laid by my predecessors and working with our commissioners, staff, and partners to ensure that the Port of South Louisiana continues to be a catalyst for growth and opportunity. Thank you for your continued support—and welcome to the Summer 2025 edition of PortLog.

Warm regards,

Brian Cox, Interim Executive Director