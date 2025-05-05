Evolve Coffee + Matcha Opens Third Location

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Evolve Coffee + Matcha, a locally owned specialty café known for its high-quality ceremonial matcha and craft coffee, is thrilled to announce the opening of its third location inside Lakeside Shopping Center.

Founded by New Orleans native Yvonne Pichoff, Evolve has quickly grown from a neighborhood gem into a beloved brand, with existing locations in Lakeview (400 Harrison Avenue) and Metairie (3304 W. Esplanade Avenue). With this expansion, the brand continues its mission to provide elevated, intentional café experiences, even in high-traffic destinations.

“Bringing Evolve to Lakeside is a natural next step for us,” said founder Yvonne Pichoff. “We’ve always believed in creating welcoming and thoughtful spaces, no matter the setting. Whether someone’s running errands or meeting up with friends, we want them to have a moment to pause, recharge, and enjoy something made with care.”

The kiosk menu will feature favorites from the other Evolve locations, including:

The Honey Lavender Latte – made with organic honey and real lavender extract

The White Chocolate Matcha – a creamy twist on the classic

The Evolution – a signature blend of ceremonial matcha and espresso with milk

Classic espresso drinks, matcha lattes, and a rotating selection of herbal and traditional teas

Guests can also expect a curated menu of sweet and savory pastries, as well as light breakfast and lunch items designed for on-the-go enjoyment.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Evolve to Lakeside Shopping Center. Our guests have been craving a great coffee spot in the main mall, and Evolve is the perfect fit. Even better, they’re a local New Orleans brand bringing quality, heart, and a true sense of community to the space.” said Lisa Manzella, General Manager of Lakeside Shopping Center

Evolve’s Lakeside location will operate Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. To learn more, visit www.evolvecoffeenola.com or follow along on Instagram @evolvecoffeenola.

About Evolve Coffee + Matcha

Evolve Coffee + Matcha is a New Orleans-born café rooted in quality, mindfulness, and community. Founded in 2020 by Yvonne Pichoff, Evolve specializes in sustainably sourced espresso, ceremonial grade matcha imported from Japan, and an atmosphere designed to help guests slow down and connect.

With a focus on intentional living and inclusive values, Evolve has grown into a local favorite with multiple locations and a reputation for setting the bar in matcha offerings across the Greater New Orleans area. Learn more at www.evolvecoffeenola.com.

About Lakeside Shopping CenterCelebrating 65 years of retail excellence, Lakeside Shopping Center is the premier shopping destination for the New Orleans area and the Gulf Coast region. With over 1.2 million square feet of retail space and more than 100 stores – including anchors like Dillard’s, Macy’s and J.C. Penney – the center offers unparalleled shopping, dining, and entertainment experience for visitors of all ages. For more information, please visit www.LakesideShopping.com.