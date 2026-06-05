MANDEVILLE, La. — Evolve Coffee + Matcha, a New Orleans-based café founded by New Orleans native Yvonne Pichoff that specializes in ceremonial-grade matcha and craft coffee beverages, has opened a new location at 2891 Highway 190, Unit B-3 in The Village Shopping Center in Mandeville.

Evolve Coffee + Matcha – June 6 Grand Opening

Evolve Coffee + Matcha Opens in Mandeville. Image provided by Evolve Coffee + Matcha.

Evolve marked the opening with a June 4 ribbon cutting in partnership with the St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce and will host a public grand opening event on June 6 from 10 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The event will include complimentary samples, specials and menu offerings from the café.

The café is located near several fitness and wellness-related businesses in Mandeville, including Genesis Health Clubs and Good Moves fitness studio.

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“We’re so excited to officially open our doors in Mandeville and become part of the Northshore community,” said Yvonne Pichoff, founder of Evolve Coffee + Matcha. “Our goal has always been to create a true ‘third place,’ somewhere you can grab your morning coffee, meet a friend, go on a date, or settle in and get work done. We’ve put a lot of heart into this space, and we’re especially excited to continue introducing more people to matcha in a way that feels approachable, elevated, and something they come to crave.”

The menu includes drinks such as the Rose Matcha Latte made with rose extract, the White Chocolate Matcha and The Evolution, a combination of ceremonial-grade matcha, espresso and milk that is also available frozen. Seasonal offerings will also rotate throughout the year, including a Mango Matcha during the summer months.

The café also serves locally roasted coffee from Mojo Coffee Roasters, along with espresso drinks, matcha lattes, teas, pastries and light breakfast and lunch items.

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The interior, created in collaboration with AGL Commercial Interiors, features an open design with natural finishes and seating areas for customers dining, working or meeting.

About Evolve Coffee + Matcha

Founded in 2020 by Yvonne Pichoff, Evolve specializes in sustainably sourced espresso and ceremonial-grade matcha imported from Japan, with multiple locations across Southeast Louisiana and continued growth.