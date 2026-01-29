Evolve Coffee + Matcha Expands to the Northshore

MANDEVILLE, La. — Evolve Coffee + Matcha, a locally owned New Orleans-based café, is bringing its signature coffee and matcha experience to the Northshore with a new location opening in Mandeville in spring 2026.

The new location at 2891 Highway 190 in Mandeville will be Evolve’s first location on the Northshore, continuing the brand’s expansion across Southeast Louisiana and adding to its three existing locations in Metairie and Lakeview.

Founded by New Orleans native Yvonne Pichoff, Evolve Coffee + Matcha has grown into a local favorite known for its ceremonial-grade matcha, craft coffee and intentionally designed spaces.

“As a Louisiana-born brand, expanding to the Northshore feels like the right next step,” said founder Yvonne Pichoff. “We’re excited to become part of the Northshore community and to create a space where people can slow down, connect, and enjoy coffee and matcha that’s made with intention.”

The Mandeville location will feature the same open, natural, and relaxed aesthetic that guests have come to associate with Evolve’s existing cafés. The space is being designed in collaboration with AGL Commercial Interiors, a New Orleans-based design firm that has helped bring Evolve’s other locations to life.

Guests can expect Evolve’s signature menu offerings, including matcha drinks, classic and specialty espresso beverages, and a curated selection of pastries and light bites. Additional details, including opening celebrations, will be announced closer to the launch.

About Evolve Coffee + Matcha

Evolve Coffee + Matcha is a New Orleans-born café rooted in quality, mindfulness, and community. Founded in 2020 by Yvonne Pichoff, Evolve specializes in sustainably sourced espresso and ceremonial-grade matcha imported from Japan, paired with thoughtfully designed spaces that encourage guests to pause and connect. With multiple locations across Southeast Louisiana and continued growth, Evolve remains committed to intentional living, inclusive values, and setting the standard for matcha offerings in the region.