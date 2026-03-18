NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans city leaders, tourism officials, and race organizers officially welcomed Team Milk’s Every Woman’s Marathon to the city on March 17, announcing at a press conference that the women-centered race will take place in New Orleans on February 28, 2027. Now entering its third year as a traveling event, the marathon is expected to bring thousands of runners and their supporters to New Orleans.

The announcement was made at club XLIV during a press conference hosted by Team Milk and the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation. Featured speakers included Mayor Helena Moreno, Miranda Abney, Vice President of Consumer Marketing at MilkPEP, Alice Glenn, Executive Vice President of New Orleans & Company, NOPD Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick, and JP Morrell, President of the New Orleans City Council.

Every Woman’s Marathon to Bring $15M to New Orleans. Photo courtesy of Brandon Bordelon, MillerFoto Photography.

Every Woman’s Marathon Announcement and Local Partners

Every Woman’s Marathon was secured in partnership with the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation, which continues to expand the city’s portfolio of nationally recognized sporting events and attract new audiences to New Orleans through sports tourism.

- Sponsors -

“Bringing new, nationally recognized events like Team Milk’s Every Woman’s Marathon to New Orleans strengthens our sports tourism portfolio and introduces the city to new audiences. This race delivers meaningful benefits for local businesses, hospitality partners, and neighborhoods while creating a high-quality experience for participants and their supporters,” said Jay Cicero, president and CEO of the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation. “Events like this reinforce New Orleans’ ability to successfully host large-scale endurance events. Every Woman’s Marathon not only drives economic impact, but adds long-term value for the city and the runners who travel here.”

L-R: Jay Cicero, president and CEO of the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation, New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno, Miranda Abney, Vice President of Consumer Marketing at MilkPEP, NOPD Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick. Every Woman’s Marathon to Bring $15M to New Orleans. Photo courtesy of Brandon Bordelon, MillerFoto Photography.

Projected Economic Impact and Tourism Boost

Speakers at the press conference highlighted the marathon’s expected impact on tourism, hospitality, and neighborhood business activity, as well as its alignment with New Orleans’ growing profile as a destination for major sporting and wellness events. They noted that participants travel with about two to three family members or friends and stay four nights in a hotel.

Based on those travel patterns, the 2027 event is projected to generate between $13 million and $15 million in economic impact for New Orleans while supporting hundreds of local jobs. The race’s late-February timing was highlighted as a strength, uniquely positioned to help drive visitation during a traditionally slower period following Mardi Gras while benefiting hotels, restaurants, transportation providers and neighborhood businesses throughout the host city.

- Partner Content - The Bookkeeper: Behind the Scenes of Success From bustling restaurants and family-owned shops to contractors and creative agencies, local businesses shape the pulse of every parish. Behind many of these success... Read More

Every Woman’s Marathon to Bring $15M to New Orleans. Photo courtesy of Brandon Bordelon, MillerFoto Photography.

Every Woman’s Marathon Course Details

“We’re always working to embrace new and exciting events that fulfill our vision of making New Orleans a great place to live, learn, work and visit – and now run. We’re excited to welcome the thousands of runners who will take to the streets through our iconic neighborhoods, stay in our hotels and visit local businesses. We’re pleased to work with our partners to continue to bring events like Every Woman’s Marathon to New Orleans,” said Alice Glenn, Executive Vice President of New Orleans & Company.

Every Woman’s Marathon to Bring $15M to New Orleans. Photo courtesy of Brandon Bordelon, MillerFoto Photography.

Organizers said Every Woman’s Marathon was built around women’s needs, goals, and experiences to reimagine the traditional marathon with female-focused on-course amenities, a celebratory race weekend experience, expert training and nutrition guides from Team Milk, and a community-forward atmosphere that reflects the culture of its host city. The USATF-certified 26.2-mile course will take runners through New Orleans and will also allow participants to qualify for the Boston Marathon, drawing runners of all levels from across the country.

Early Registration and National Reach

“Bringing Team Milk’s Every Woman’s Marathon to New Orleans is an incredible opportunity for us to celebrate women in sport in one of the most vibrant, culturally rich cities in the country,” said Miranda Abney, Vice President of Consumer Marketing at MilkPEP, the organization behind the race. “New Orleans offers an unmatched energy and sense of community, which aligns perfectly with what this race represents. We’re thrilled to welcome thousands of women and their supporters to experience the city while pursuing a goal as powerful as completing a marathon with support from Team Milk.”

- Sponsors -

Early registration data highlighted the event’s strong momentum, engaged Team Milk community and destination appeal. More than 5,700 women have already signed up to participate in Every Woman’s Marathon in New Orleans. To date, 99% of registered runners are from outside New Orleans, with top registration states including California, Texas, Florida, and Georgia. Registered runners also reflect the event’s accessibility and broad appeal, with 40% identifying as first-time marathoners.

Registration is now open at everywomansmarathon.com, with entry starting at $100 through March 17th.