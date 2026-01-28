Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Economy

EU and India Sign “Mother of All Deals”

January 28, 2026   |By
EU and India Sign “Mother of All Deals”
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, center, welcomes European Council President Antonio Costa, left and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen before their meeting in New Delhi, India, Jan. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

NEW ORLEANS – India and the European Union (EU) concluded a historic free-trade agreement on Jan. 27, finalizing years of negotiations on a pact covering a combined market of about 2 billion people and roughly one-quarter to one-third of global GDP and trade. “Europe and India are making history today. We have concluded the mother

Already an Insider? Log in

Get Instant Access for only $4/month*

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

- Sponsors -

*Billed $48/annually

 

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2026 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Close the CTA

Happy 504 Day!  🎉

Order a full year of local stories,

delivered to your door.

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter