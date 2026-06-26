ESSENCE Festival Unveils 2026 Daytime Programming

NEW ORLEANS – The ESSENCE Festival of Culture Presented by Coca-Cola has unveiled its 2026 daytime programming lineup, bringing together entrepreneurs, authors, filmmakers, chefs, wellness advocates, media personalities and cultural leaders for a three-day series of events at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

From July 3-5, the Convention Center will once again serve as the daytime home of the festival, offering attendees free programming designed to celebrate Black culture, commerce, wellness, storytelling and community engagement before the festival transitions each evening to its concert series at the Caesars Superdome. Held each Fourth of July weekend, the four-day festival has become one of the nation’s most influential celebrations of Black culture.

ESSENCE Festival organizers said the event generated an estimated $321 million in economic impact in 2025, citing studies conducted by Dillard University and Louisiana Economic Development. More than 70% of attendees traveled from outside Louisiana. ESSENCE has become one of New Orleans’ largest annual tourism events, generating significant business for hotels, restaurants, retailers and other local businesses.

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Hosted by Tisha Campbell and Loren Lorosa, the ESSENCE Main Stage returns as the centerpiece of daytime programming, featuring conversations, performances and appearances from entertainers, business leaders and cultural figures. Organizers said attendees can use the E360 app to access schedules, build personalized itineraries and receive updates throughout the weekend.

Entrepreneurship and Creators Take Center Stage at ESSENCE FESTIVAL

Several activations will focus on business development, media and entrepreneurship.

ESSENCE’s Creator & Podcast Festival will bring together digital creators, podcasters and media personalities for conversations, networking opportunities and live recordings, while the Kickback Creator Mixer aims to connect emerging Black talent with industry professionals.

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The Global Black Economic Forum Headquarters will again convene business executives, policymakers and thought leaders for discussions focused on economic opportunity, entrepreneurship and issues affecting Black communities. The New Voices Village and Entrepreneur Hub will feature founder showcases, workshops, office hours and networking opportunities designed to support small businesses and emerging entrepreneurs.

Organizers said additional initiatives, including the Community Commerce Collective and Create to Heal, will provide mentorship, business resources and community programming intended to expand access to economic opportunities and support underserved populations.

Beauty, Wellness and Lifestyle Programming Expands

BEAUTYCON at ESSENCEFest returns with live conversations, tutorials, product demonstrations and appearances from beauty entrepreneurs, creators and industry leaders.

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The Unbothered & Well experience will offer programming focused on women’s health, mental wellness, self-care and faith, including conversations led by physicians, practitioners and cultural voices.

Suede: Men’s Experience will again feature discussions centered on culture, business, finance, wellness and style, while television personality DJ Envy’s Drive Your Dreams Car Show will showcase custom vehicles, luxury automobiles and collector cars.

The festival’s Sunday daytime schedule will include a gospel celebration featuring performances and inspirational programming designed to conclude the weekend’s daytime activities.

Food, Books and Film Highlight Black Storytelling

ESSENCE will also continue its emphasis on storytelling through literature, food and film.

ESSENCE Authors will present conversations with bestselling writers, journalists and content creators, including Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and founder of The North Star Tamron Hall, alongside discussions focused on publishing and creative careers.

Chef Nina Compton returns as curator of the ESSENCE Food & Wine Festival, which will feature culinary demonstrations, chef conversations and tastings celebrating Black food traditions and innovation.

Meanwhile, the ESSENCE Film Festival will showcase independent filmmakers and emerging storytellers from around the world. Organizers said this year’s festival received more than 600 submissions and will include screenings, filmmaker discussions and a pitch competition.

Entertainment Partners Bring Exclusive Experiences to ESSENCE Festival

Entertainment companies are also expanding their presence at the festival. Disney plans to present programming highlighting multigenerational Black storytelling, while Prime Video will offer previews and discussions tied to upcoming projects and series.

Celebrity appearances throughout the weekend include Keke Palmer, Octavia Spencer, Normani, Lala Anthony, Eva Marcille, Sanaa Lathan, Ryan Destiny and other entertainers, creators and cultural figures.

Festival organizers said the 2026 daytime slate is intended to provide attendees with a comprehensive celebration of Black culture spanning business, wellness, fashion, food, music, film and community engagement while reinforcing the ESSENCE Festival’s role as one of New Orleans’ most significant annual economic and cultural events.