EskewDumezRipple Names New Managing Principal

NEW ORLEANS — EskewDumezRipple, an award-winning national architecture, interiors, and urban design firm, has announced the appointment of Christian Rodriguez to Managing Principal, a leadership role that reflects his long-standing commitment to firm culture, mentorship, and operational stewardship. His focus ensures that the values embedded in the firm’s public work are equally present in how the practice is led day to day.

Rodriguez has long served as a Design Principal within the practice, most recently as a practice leader within the firm’s Civic/Cultural studio, a role which he will maintain in addition to his new title. There, Rodriguez will continue to shape some of the firm’s most mission-driven work, collaborating with museums, universities, civic entities, and public-facing institutions to help articulate vision, expand relevance, and create environments that strengthen community connection.

“As EskewDumezRipple continues to grow nationally, our future depends on leaders who are deeply collaborative, values-driven, and committed to expanding the firm’s impact,” said founding Principal and Director of Design Steve Dumez. “Along with an exceptional new generation of Principals, Christian embodies these values—someone who elevates teams, integrates disciplines, and keeps our work grounded in purpose. This moment isn’t about transition as much as momentum, and I’m excited to see Christian and our broader leadership group guide the firm into its next chapter.”

- Sponsors -

Rodriguez has a proven track record for leading interdisciplinary teams through a deeply collaborative design process. His approach, integrating buildings, landscape, and infrastructure, grounds projects rooted in their cultural and ecological context, resulting in places that serve as both civic anchors and environmental assets. This includes such transformative projects as Thaden School in Bentonville, AR (recently named the Mies Crown Hall Americas Prize Winner), the upcoming completion of the transformed Olney Theatre Center in Olney, MD, and the under-construction new Medical School for the University of South Alabama.

“I’m honored to step into this role,” said Rodriguez. “EskewDumezRipple has long been a firm grounded in purpose and community. I look forward to continuing to support our teams and clients as we shape work that is both impactful and deeply connected to the places we serve.”

2026 EskewDumezRipple Projects

2026 marks a milestone year for EskewDumezRipple, with several landmark projects reaching completion:

- Partner Content - Besselman Wealth Planners For over 50 years, Besselman Wealth Planners has been helping individuals, families, and businesses in the Greater New Orleans area navigate the financial markets.... Read More

The firm also recently inaugurated its new headquarters with the opening of its new office in New Orleans, anchoring its home base while supporting continued national expansion. This move reinforces EskewDumezRipple’s position as a nationally engaged practice with deep regional roots.

About EskewDumezRipple

EskewDumezRipple is an architecture, interiors and urban planning firm with offices in New Orleans, Washington, D.C., and Salt Lake City. The firm works on projects across the United States and internationally, spanning interior design, architectural commissions and large-scale urban planning efforts.

Its work is guided by four stated principles: design excellence, environmental responsibility, community outreach and client commitment. Projects range in scale and complexity, from small interior renovations to multi-stakeholder planning initiatives, with an emphasis on responding to local context and community needs. More information available at www.eskewdumezripple.com.