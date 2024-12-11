Ernest N. Morial Convention Center’s Micah Allen-Chambers Named Director of Sales

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (NOENMCC) has promoted Micah Allen-Chambers to be its new Director of Sales. In this role, Allen-Chambers will be responsible for developing and implementing strategies to promote the Convention Center’s facilities and services, driving revenue growth through business development, client relationship management and strategic planning.

Allen-Chambers brings a wealth of experience to the position, having previously served as the Assistant Director of Sales at the NOENMCC, the Director of Sales at the Miami Beach Convention Center and Regional Director of Sales and Marketing at the Jackson Convention Complex. With a proven track record of success, including exceeding revenue goals and earning numerous accolades, Allen-Chambers is well-equipped to lead the sales team at NOENMCC.

“Micah’s promotion to Director of Sales is well-deserved,” said Michael J. Sawaya, President and CEO of the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. “Micah brings exceptional insight and years of industry knowledge to this new role. She takes the time to deeply understand client needs, ensuring we deliver events that align perfectly with their vision. Her attention to detail, combined with her extensive expertise, makes her an indispensable leader and a driving force in the Convention Center’s continued success.”

In her new role, Allen-Chambers will manage account placements around the $557 million building renovation, ensure service excellence and work closely with the event services team to maintain database information consistency. She will also participate in the preparation of the annual budget and team travel schedules.

“Micah recognizes the potential in others and cultivates their strengths. Moving forward she will be instrumental in cultivating our future team leaders,” said Elaine Williams, Senior Director of Sales and Event Services.

“Becoming the Director of Sales at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center is the capstone of all the years of doing work that I love,” said Allen-Chambers. “I am fortunate to work with an amazing team and contribute to our shared success. I am eager to build on the strong relationships we have with our clients, ensuring we deliver outstanding results and drive growth for our organization.”

Allen-Chambers holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of New Orleans, with a major in English and a minor in History. Her dedication to the industry has been recognized with numerous awards, including the International Association of Venue Managers Engagement Award in 2023.