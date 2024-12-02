Ernest N. Morial Convention Center’s Leslie Lotten Named Director of Event Services

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (NOENMCC) has promoted Leslie Lotten to be its new Director of Event Services. Lotten will oversee the comprehensive management and execution of all event-related services at the Convention Center, including Event Services, Exhibit Services, The UPS Store, and box office operations.

Lotten has nearly forty years of experience at the NOENMCC, including her most recent role as Assistant Director of Event Services. During that time, she has honed her expertise in strategic planning, cross-functional collaboration and client satisfaction, all of which are essential to ensuring seamless event experiences at one of the nation’s top-performing convention centers.

“We are immensely proud to announce Leslie Lotten’s promotion to Director of Event Services,” said Michael J. Sawaya, President and CEO of the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. “Leslie understands people. She takes the time to get to know each client so we can deliver the event they want, exactly the way they want it. It is that rare combination of attention to detail layered on top of deep institutional knowledge that makes Leslie such a valued member of our team, the kind of leader who will be instrumental in guiding the Convention Center’s continued success.”

In her new role, Lotten will lead a dynamic team of event professionals, driving efforts to enhance client satisfaction, optimize revenue potential and strengthen relationships with event organizers, vendors and industry partners. She will also play a key role in the strategic planning and development of NOENMCC event management initiatives, ensuring alignment with organizational goals and maintaining the venue’s reputation for excellence.

“True dedication is rare, but Leslie has shown it every day for over 36 years,” said Elaine Williams, Senior Director of Sales and Event Services. “This promotion is not just a recognition of her incredible talent and commitment, but a celebration of the countless ways she has impacted our team and the clients we serve,” Williams concluded.

“I am truly honored to step into the role of Director of Event Services at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center,” said Lotten. “Over the past four decades, I’ve had the privilege of growing with this incredible organization and contributing to its success. I look forward to leading our talented team as we continue to deliver exceptional events and create memorable experiences for our clients and guests.”

The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center is a vital economic engine for the city and a hub for premier events, conventions and exhibitions. With Leslie Lotten at the helm of Event Services, the NOENMCC is poised to continue enhancing its reputation as a world-class destination for conventions and events.