Erin Bigner Named 64 Parish Honoree. Photo provided by the St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce.

CHALMETTE, La. — Erin Bigner, executive director of the St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce, has been selected as an inaugural 64 Parish Passport Directory Honoree for her contributions to community and economic development, civic engagement and service in St. Bernard Parish.

The recognition highlights business leadership, economic development and community engagement across St. Bernard Parish.

Bigner will be recognized alongside honorees from across the state during the 4th Annual Louisiana Leads Luncheon and Awards on Oct. 9 at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center. Hosted by the Louisiana Chamber of Commerce Foundation and presented by JPMorgan Chase, the event brings together business, community, philanthropic and civic leaders from across Louisiana.

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“I am deeply honored to be recognized as an inaugural 64 Parish Passport Directory Honoree and especially proud to represent St. Bernard Parish,” Bigner said. “This recognition encourages me to continue working toward a community where everyone can thrive. I plan to use this statewide recognition to build new partnerships and create even more opportunities for St. Bernard Parish. My goal is for my legacy to be measured not by what I accomplish, but by what I help others accomplish.”

A lifelong St. Bernard Parish resident, Bigner brings nearly two decades of entrepreneurial experience and a longstanding commitment to civic service to her role as executive director of the St. Bernard Chamber.

Since assuming the position March 1, Bigner has worked to strengthen the chamber’s visibility, deepen member engagement and build partnerships that support local economic growth. Her priorities include connecting business owners with resources and expanding opportunities for promotion and professional development.

As the chamber’s sole employee, Bigner oversees daily operations while coordinating programs, communications, events and member outreach. Her work includes business networking, educational programming and initiatives designed to encourage residents and visitors to support the local economy.

Supporting St. Bernard Businesses and Tourism

Among those initiatives is Savor St. Bernard, a dining promotion that featured 24 restaurants across 26 locations and encouraged support for local establishments. She also helps coordinate Tour da Parish, the chamber’s signature cycling fundraiser, which draws participants from Louisiana and beyond. By connecting recreation, local hospitality and the parish’s landscape, the event introduces visitors to St. Bernard while supporting the chamber’s mission.

Before entering chamber leadership, Bigner founded and operated Personalized Bayou, a custom embroidery and pageant banner business, for nearly two decades. Her experience as a small-business owner shaped her understanding of customer service, financial responsibility and the sustained effort required to build lasting relationships. That perspective informs her work with chamber members, from established employers to entrepreneurs beginning their first ventures.

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A graduate of Leadership St. Bernard, Bigner is also involved in several organizations focused on tourism, business and community development.

Community Leadership

As District 7 director for the Louisiana Association of Fairs and Festivals, Bigner works with festival leaders and communities to support Louisiana’s cultural events and traditions.

As pageant director for the Louisiana Crawfish Festival, Bigner mentors young women in public speaking, leadership and community service. She also serves on the St. Bernard Tourist Commission, supporting efforts to promote the parish’s history, cultural assets and visitor experiences.

Bigner serves as president of the Rummel Ladies Auxiliary and is a member of the St. Bernard Business and Professional Women’s Organization and Kiwanis of St. Bernard-Arabi.

Her contributions have previously earned her recognition as the St. Bernard Chamber’s 2025 Citizen of the Year and the Louisiana Association of Fairs and Festivals’ 2025 Division IV Volunteer of the Year.

Across her professional and volunteer roles, Bigner remains focused on strengthening partnerships, supporting local businesses and creating opportunities for emerging leaders in St. Bernard Parish.