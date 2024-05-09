Erika Flowers Appointed Bar Lead at Compère Lapin

NEW ORLEANS – Chef Nina Compton and husband/partner Larry Miller have announced the appointment of Erika Flowers as bar lead of Compère Lapin. A Bronx native with Belizean roots, Flowers will highlight Caribbean-inspired drinks to pair with Compton’s cuisine.

“We are thrilled to welcome Erika to the Compere Lapin family,” Miller said in a press release. “Her passion for mixology and innovative approach to crafting cocktails align with our commitment to offering visitors an exceptional dining experience. We are confident that Erika will enhance Compère Lapin’s reputation as a destination for food and drink enthusiasts.”

“I’m super excited for this opportunity to build a bar program showcasing flavors of the Caribbean and inspiration drawn from my travels, empower my bar team, and work alongside women whom I’ve admired for years: Chef Nina Compton and Beverage Director Roxy Eve Narvaez,” Flowers said.

Born and raised in New York, Flowers moved to New Orleans in 2008. She began her career in the cocktail industry in 2021 when she joined the Turning Tables Bar Program Cohort III, a local hospitality industry nonprofit. In 2021, Flowers began working at the award-winning cocktail bar Cane & Table, where she worked until becoming bar lead at Compère Lapin.

Compère Lapin is located at The Old No. 77 Hotel & Chandlery at 535 Tchoupitoulas Street.