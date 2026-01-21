Ericksen Krentel Announces 3 New Partners

NEW ORLEANS – Ericksen Krentel CPAs and Consultants, a Top 400 firm with offices in New Orleans, Mandeville, and Baton Rouge, has elected Tani Budde, CPA, Gretchen Lozes Fischer, CPA and Amanda Waguespack, CPA to its partnership. These additions became effective on Jan. 1, 2026.

“Tani, Gretchen, and Amanda have each demonstrated exceptional technical expertise, strong leadership, and an unwavering commitment to serving our clients over the year,” said Jim Tonglet CPA, Ericksen Krentel’s managing partner. “These promotions recognize not only their individual achievements, but also the vital role they play in strengthening our firm and advancing the success of the organizations and individuals we serve.”

Budde joined Ericksen Krentel in 2023 and most recently served as a senior audit manager in the Assurance and Advisory Practice in the firm’s Baton Rouge office.

Budde primarily conducts governmental and nonprofit audits, with extensive experience in assisting his clients through complex implementations of Governmental Accounting Standards Board pronouncements. He also specializes in the education sector, mainly in charter schools. He also specializes in local governmental municipality accounting and advisory services.

Budde is a member of the AICPA and the Society of Louisiana CPAs. He was selected as a 2025 Changemaker for the BR Alliance for Students. He currently serves on the finance committee for the Capital Area United Way and the Finance/Governance Committee for the Louisiana Academy of Production. He earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Southeastern Louisiana University.

Fischer joined Ericksen Krentel in 2018 and most recently served as a senior manager in the firm’s Assurance and Advisory Practice, where she oversaw the quality and timeliness of services to many of the firm’s audit clients.

Fischer conducts audits for governmental, nonprofit, and privately held companies, in addition to performing agreed-upon procedures and evaluating internal controls, in industries such as education, professional services, and construction. She leads Ericksen Krentel’s employee benefit plan (EBP) audit practice, providing technical oversight and ensuring compliance with ERISA and Department of Labor standards.

Her community involvement includes serving as a board member for Christopher Homes, a past board service with the Pi Beta Phi Alumnae Club-New Orleans Chapter, along with past treasurer of the Junior League of Orleans Community Council. Fischer is also a member of the AICPA, the Society of Louisiana CPAs, serving on the Women’s Initiative Committee, and the St. Catherine of Siena Co-op. She earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting from Louisiana State University and her MBA from Loyola University.

Waguespack joined Ericksen Krentel in 2016 and previously served as a senior manager in the firm’s Tax Advisory Practice, working with individuals, corporations, partnerships, trusts, and nonprofits to develop compliance solutions and long-term tax strategies. She has extensive experience in estate planning and estate tax returns, including guiding clients through the Form 706 process with clarity and confidence.

She regularly works with rental property owners and real estate companies on matters involving historic tax credits with historic tax credits and cost segregation analyses, helping them make informed decisions that maximize tax benefits.

Amanda has a strong passion for working with nonprofit organizations and has developed deep expertise in tax-exempt compliance. She assists nonprofits with Form 990 reporting, public support test analysis, and unrelated business income considerations, helping organizations stay compliant while supporting their missions.

Amanda leads comprehensive tax planning engagements across a range of industries and assists clients in resolving federal and state tax matters efficiently and effectively. Waguespack is a treasurer and executive committee member with French Quarter Festivals and a member of the AICPA, the Society of Louisiana CPAs, the Young Leadership Council, and the French Quarter Business Association.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting from Louisiana State University.