Allison Ward launched Pet Krewe in 2015 with a line of whimsical pet costumes, including a lion mane that became a national bestseller. Today, her company has expanded into the competitive pet food industry with Salty Cat — now the fastest growing cat food company in America. In this week’s BizTalks, Ward shares her unconventional journey and some of the biggest lessons she’s learned along the way.

about

Allison Ward is the founder and CEO of Pet Krewe, the New Orleans-based parent company of Salty Cat, a pet nutrition brand on a mission to make premium cat nutrition accessible to everyday pet owners.

Ward has built a career challenging industry conventions. She founded Pet Krewe as a pet costume company and grew it into a nationally distributed business through creative partnerships, including a licensing agreement with Sesame Street.

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During the pandemic, she saw a gap between affordable cat food and premium nutrition. In 2022 she launched Salty Cat under Pet Krewe, on the belief that pet owners shouldn’t have to choose between quality ingredients and affordability. With no marketing spend, she scaled Salty Cat past eight figures in less than 15 months, and over the next two years built it into a $100 million brand through product innovation, retail distribution and a distinctive brand identity. Salty Cat is now expanding with Chewy and Walmart.

Today, Allison focuses on growing Salty Cat into a nine-figure business with a team of just 15 people, rethinking the traditional CPG growth model. She uses AI to sharpen operations, cutting forecasting from weeks to a single day and improving inventory and margin analysis, while keeping creativity and brand storytelling firmly in human hands.