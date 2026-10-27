The recent controversy surrounding Mignon Faget’s departure from its longtime Magazine Street location has reignited a larger conversation: What happens when local businesses find themselves competing with national brands for increasingly valuable real estate? As program director of the Urban Conservancy’s StayLocal initiative, Maryann Miller works to support and strengthen locally owned businesses across the region. This week, she shares her insights on how New Orleans can embrace growth while preserving the independent businesses and distinctive character that make our city an international destination — and how we can strike a balance that benefits everyone.