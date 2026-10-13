Episode 305: What If New Orleans Businesses Could Help Power the City?

What if local businesses could help keep New Orleans powered during outages — while lowering energy bills for everyone? That’s the idea behind the newly approved $28 million Neighborhood Power Plan. But how exactly would it work, and what could it mean for local businesses and residents? Garreth Johnson of Together New Orleans joins us to explain the ambitious initiative, which aims to create the largest per-capita virtual power plant in the country, strengthen the city’s electric grid and make power more reliable and affordable.

about

Garreth M. Johnson is a dedicated community leader and advocate committed to strengthening neighborhoods and expanding opportunities for underserved communities in New Orleans. He serves as head lighthouse keeper at Cornerstone United Methodist Church, where he helps coordinate initiatives focused on emergency preparedness, renewable energy, digital literacy, healthcare access and community development.

As a member of Together New Orleans, Johnson actively supports community-driven solutions addressing energy resilience, neighborhood empowerment and equitable access to essential resources. He also spearheaded Cornerstone’s successful AARP Community Challenge grant, establishing the Digital Connections Center to help older adults build technology skills and access vital services.

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His leadership reflects a longstanding commitment to service, collaboration and creating sustainable opportunities that improve lives and strengthen communities.