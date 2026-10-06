Episode 304: Why Does Selling a Home Cost So Much? Does It Have To?

Hint: Part of the answer, Grant Clayton says, has to do with a certain mega home-search company. But he argues there’s a better way — and he’s proving it. The Northshore resident launched 1 Percent Lists with his wife in 2015, and today the company is approaching 80 franchises nationwide. On this week’s Biz Talks, Clayton explains why he believes a 1% commission is more than fair, what consumers don’t understand about how real estate agents get clients and get paid, and what simple change he’d like to see to increase transparency.

about

Grant Clayton is the co-founder and CEO of 1 Percent Lists, a full-service real estate brokerage that lists homes full service for a 1% fee and works with buyers as well. He is a second-generation real estate professional from the New Orleans area. He and his wife Kelly, became licensed real estate agents after a traditional 6% commission left them feeling overcharged on their own home sale. Shortly after being licensed they began taking a lower fee full service approach and eventually they launched 1 Percent Lists in late 2015 and turned local brokerage into a national franchise in 2020 with just under 80 offices opened as of fall 2026.