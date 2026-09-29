Andy Weiner, president of RockStep Capital, has built or acquired about 10 million square feet of shopping centers across the country — including New Orleans’ 250,000-square-foot Outlet Collection at Riverwalk, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary. In this week’s episode, Weiner shares what’s next for the landmark riverfront property, the unique strengths that continue to attract retailers and restaurants, and why he’s bullish on the future of brick-and-mortar retail.

about

Prior to founding RockStep Capital, Weiner served as vice president of operations for Weiner Stores, a chain of 159 family clothing stores with locations in Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas. A Stanford University graduate with a degree in economics and political science, Weiner spent his junior year at the London School of Economics. He received his MBA from the University of Texas and completed Harvard University’s business program for retailing executives.