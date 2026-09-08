For our 300th episode, we brought back one of our most popular contributors — in print and on BizTalks — Frank Rabalais, who has spent years pushing back against New Orleans’ notorious “attitude problem.” Now, as optimism and confidence are taking hold, Frank argues that it’s time to stop simply hoping for growth and start thinking strategically about how to make it happen. His idea: Take advantage of a powerful national trend, combine it with what makes New Orleans uniquely attractive, and turn that opportunity into the population growth the region needs.

about

Frank Rabalais is a Director and Historic Preservation Specialist at Crescent Growth Capital, where he has worked since 2008. Frank sources historic tax credit and New Markets Tax Credit equity to fund projects sponsored by non-profit, governmental, and for-profit entities.

A New Orleans native, Frank received his A.B. in history from the University of Chicago in 1997. While working in hospitality, property management, and as a paralegal, from 1998 to 2004 Frank attended Tulane University School of Architecture & Built Environment and Louisiana State University New Orleans. He earned a Master of Preservation Studies (Historic Preservation) degree from Tulane in 2002 and a Master of Business Administration degree (Finance Concentration) from LSU New Orleans in 2004.

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Married with three children, Frank currently splits his time between New Orleans and Knoxville, TN. He believes wholeheartedly that if one wants to know what makes people tick, study history.