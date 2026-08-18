The future of THC-infused beverages is again in a precarious position, but this time the threat is coming from the national government. While a federal ban on hemp-derived products is set to take effect on November 12 unless Congress acts, Jacob Landry, co-founder of Urban South Brewery explains why his company is moving forward and has just launched its third THC-infused brand. Landry shares what he is hoping for in the fall and what how much his brewery would be affected if the ban goes through.

about

The co-founder and president of Urban South Brewery, Landry is a Cajun from Southwest Louisiana who developed a passion for craft beer while living in Europe during college. He worked in education, first as a teacher and later in management where he oversaw strategy for Louisiana’s largest school district. Landry holds undergraduate degrees from Louisiana State University and an MBA from Tulane University.