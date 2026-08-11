Since 2024, the Louisiana Fortify Homes Program has been holding a lottery where lucky winners receive a grant of up to $10,000 to install a Fortified roof on their home — thus qualifying for lower home insurance rates. For those that don’t win the lottery, however, or who received a grant, but it fell short of covering the costs, FHLB Bank of Dallas is offering grants of up to $17,000 per home through its area member banks. Greg Hettrick, senior vice president and director of community investment at FHLB Dallas, shares more about this little-known opportunity and why interested homeowners should move quickly.

about

Greg Hettrick serves as senior vice president and director of community investment at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas), where he leads a team dedicated to providing grants that support affordable housing, economic development and community revitalization projects across FHLB Dallas’ five-state District.

Prior to joining FHLB Dallas, Mr. Hettrick spent 17 years with Bank of America in its Community Development Corporation and Real Estate Development Group in Dallas, where he directed projects utilizing tools such as Low-Income-Housing Tax Credits. Hettrick holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Finance and an MBA, both from the University of South Carolina.

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For more information on the FHLB Disaster Rebuilding Assistance (DRA) Grant click here: https://www.fhlb.com/community-programs/disaster-recovery-assistance-programs/disaster-rebuilding-assistance

For More Information on the FHLB Fortified Roof Program click here.