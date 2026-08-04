The Alliance for Affordable Energy (AAE) has worked since 1985 to ensure that Louisianans have an equitable, affordable and environmentally responsible energy system. As one of the largest data centers ever to be built heads to Louisiana, the AAE has big concerns, and they are far from alone. Senior Government Affairs and Policy Advisor for AAE Jackson Voss shares his thoughts on last week’s New York Times article, what worries him the most, and why it’s not too late to take action.

For more information on the Alliance for Affordable Energy, visit all4energy.org

about

Jackson Voss is the senior government affairs and policy advisor for The Alliance for Affordably Energy. His focus is on building and managing the Alliance’s relationships with government agencies, appointed and elected officials, and staff at every level of government, and leads the organization’s work at the Louisiana State Legislature. Before joining The Alliance, Voss worked as a policy analyst for Invest in Louisiana, the Kathleen Blanco Public Policy Center and in the United States Senate. He currently lives in New Orleans, and has lived and worked across the state of Louisiana. He is also a proud graduate of Louisiana State University’s Roger Hadfield Ogden Honors College (BA’14) and the University of Michigan’s Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy (MPP’18).