Orleans Parish public schools — all 66 of them — have been raking in the wins, among the latest being ranking in the 99th percentile nationally for growth in reading and 98th percentile for math growth. This places the district among the fastest-improving large urban districts in the country. This week, we sit down with NOLA Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Fateama Fulmore to learn what has been causing this growth and the tough choices that will have to be made to keep it going.

about

Dr. Fateama S. Fulmore is the superintendent of NOLA Public Schools and a dynamic, visionary PK–12 leader with more than two decades of experience serving children across urban, suburban and rural communities. Known for her student-centered approach and strategic leadership, she has a proven record of improving student outcomes, strengthening school systems, and fostering collaborative partnerships that advance educational excellence.

Her career began as a career and technical education (CTE) teacher in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, and she went on to serve as a high school principal, executive director of high schools and assistant superintendent fellow in the School District of Philadelphia, where she oversaw programming for more than 38,000 students and supported principals across three learning networks. She later served as principal supervisor and chief officer for strategy, accountability, and school improvement in Omaha Public Schools, Nebraska’s largest district, before joining NOLA Public Schools, where she previously held the roles of deputy superintendent and interim superintendent.

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A native of Brooklyn, N.Y., Dr. Fulmore grew up in poverty and is a proud product of Head Start, New York City Public Schools, and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. As a first-generation college student, she credits her success to committed educators and the power of education to change life trajectories—values that guide her leadership today. She holds a B.S. in business administration from Appalachian State University, an M.A. in School Administration from Gardner-Webb University, an Ed.S. in K–12 Educational Leadership from Grand Canyon University, and an Ed.D. in Leadership in PK–12 Schools and School Districts from Gwynedd Mercy University.

Dr. Fulmore has been recognized for her excellence and leadership through programs such as the Michael Casserly Urban Executive Leadership Institute for Superintendents with the Council of the Great City Schools, the Harvard Institute for Turnaround Leaders and the Excellence in Authorizing Fellowship with the Louisiana Department of Education.

Dr. Fulmore also contributes her expertise beyond the district, serving as a board member for the Education Research Alliance (ERA) in New Orleans and on the steering committee for the New Orleans Early Education Network (NOEEN).

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Her leadership philosophy is grounded in prioritizing children, leading by example, pursuing excellence, and championing collective impact. A captivating and inspiring speaker, Dr. Fulmore leverages her lived experience and professional expertise to empower students, families, educators and communities alike.

Beyond her professional work, Dr. Fulmore is a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, and the New Orleans Chapter of The Links, Incorporated. She is deeply committed to mentoring future educational leaders and serving her community.