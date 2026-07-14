Episode 294: Urban Conservancy Shares Why It’s Not Time to Leave New Orleans, It’s Time to Invest

While much attention has been given to a paper by Tulane University published in May that proclaimed New Orleans’ future as being “past the point of no return,” today’s Biz Talks guest sees much more hope.

A veteran of the environmental field working in New Orleans for 18 years, Emily Snyder is the Program Manager at Urban Conservancy, a local nonprofit that runs multiple initiatives to strengthen our urban environment and economy.

This week, she shares what work is exciting her right now, why she is not losing hope, and what else needs to be done.

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about

Emily Snyder is the Program Manager at the Urban Conservancy, where she manages the Front Yard Initiative, the native plant ID sign program, a youth program called Building Active Stewardship in New Orleans, and supports other environmental land use initiatives. She’s been in the environmental field in New Orleans for 18 years, and at the end of the week, is ending her time here to move closer to family. So after Thursday, you can reach out to interim program manager Maddie Davidson, or executive director Dana Eness if you have questions or want to get involved.