One of New Orleans’ most recognized luxury brands, Adler’s Jewelry may be closing its retail locations following Coleman Adler II’s retirement, but this is not the end of the story.

Tiffany Adler is continuing her family legacy with the launch of two new businesses. She shares all the details, along with what it was like growing up an Adler, in this week’s Biz Talks.

about

Tiffany Adler began working alongside her father at 722 Canal Street at the age of 11. Surrounded by jewelers, craftsmen and retail associates, she was immersed in an environment where beautiful things were made, understood and celebrated. She developed an instinct for recognizing what is special and how to translate those moments into tangible objects.

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Now, Tiffany is launching her own legacy, carrying forward her family’s longstanding tradition of New Orleans artistry with a commitment to preserving beauty and giving it lasting form.

Visit TiffanyAdler.com and AdlerHeritage.com for details.