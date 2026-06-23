First impressions matter, but when it comes to exterior beautification efforts many times it’s just not in the budget. But for small businesses and commercial property owners in New Orleans East and Lower Ninth Ward, help is here. The New Orleans Redevelopment Authority ( NORA) is offering substantial grants through its 2026 Façade RENEW Plus Program.

The deadline to apply is coming up fast though, July 1, so NORA Executive Director Brenda Breaux shares everything you need to know.

For more information or to apply, visit NORA’s Façade RENEW Plus Program, visit noraworks.org.

- Sponsors -

To register and apply, visit https:// nora .webgrantscloud.com/index.do .

about