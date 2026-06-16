Celebrating 102 years of service, the Junior League of New Orleans (JLNO) is one of the largest and most influential volunteer organizations in the region — but it’s also evolved in exciting new ways. Today’s membership, activities and events may just surprise you, and brand-new President Shelby Faget Wynne explains why if you’re looking to boost your career, you need to take another look at the Junior League.

about

Shelby Faget Wynne is a public health leader, healthcare operations nerd (said affectionately), and proud New Orleans native who believes systems can be both effective and kind. As program manager for Family Connects New Orleans at the City of New Orleans Health Department, she helped launch the city’s universal postpartum nurse home visiting program and spends her days building partnerships, solving operational puzzles, and advocating for families with the kind of “let’s make this happen” energy that makes people follow through.

Wynne has spent her career in healthcare management—from large health systems to consulting—leading teams, improving processes, tightening budgets, and turning chaos into clean workflows. She earned her Master of Health Administration from Tulane and is currently pursuing her Doctor of Public Health, with a focus on leadership and the social and behavioral forces that shape health outcomes.

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Outside of work, Wynne is president of the Junior League of New Orleans, a civic leadership enthusiast, and an improv and musical theater performer. She’s proof that you can love spreadsheets and still believe in magic, especially the kind created when communities show up for each other.