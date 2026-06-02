In its 38-year history, the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation has brought hundreds of events to New Orleans, resulting in a $4.2 billion in economic impact for the State of Louisiana and the Greater New Orleans area. What’s coming next? President and CEO Jay Cicero shares some big wins coming into town next month and later this fall.

about

Jay Cicero has served as president/CEO of the Sports Foundation since June 1997, with numerous senior leadership roles for major sporting events, including as the president/CEO of the host committees for the 2002, 2013 and 2025 New Orleans Super Bowl and the 2008, 2014 and 2017 NBA All-Star Game. Cicero has also served on the executive committees of four Super Bowls, four Men’s Final Fours, four Women’s Final Fours, 25 New Orleans Bowls, three NBA All-Star Games, two WrestleMania’s and two College Football National Championship games. The Sports Foundation has recently diversified its major event portfolio by attracting and/or managing the 2026 Hondo Rodeo Fest, the 2026 X Games Championship and 2027 Every Woman’s Marathon.

Expertly managing events is the key to creating trusted relationships with the NFL, NBA, NCAA and other major event owners.

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In 2022, Cicero was honored with the Dave Dixon Leadership Award while being inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.