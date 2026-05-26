Only 5% of Black students in the U.S. meet ACT college-readiness benchmarks, which means missing out on college acceptances and scholarships. After New Orleans native Angelica Harris — a straight-A student — scored a 16 out of 36 on the ACT, she built her own test-prep system, raised her score to a 32 and earned more than $1.5 million in scholarships. Harris then took her system and built a nationwide business providing free, culturally responsive test prep to minority students. In this week’s Biz Talks, she shares how and why her system is different and how local schools and parents can access it.

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