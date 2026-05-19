Local businesswoman and alcoholic alternatives advocate Monica Olano — owner of three businesses, including Cali Sober Market in Metairie — has experienced first-hand the effects of the changes Louisiana’s legislature made to the hemp-based product industry in 2024. The changes, she said, are negatively impacting local bars and restaurants, as well as consumers, and causing the state to lose money. When HB539 was introduced this session, it aimed to correct some of the damage, but earlier this month the bill was pulled. Where does that leave the industry’s future? Olano shares her thoughts.

about

Monica Olano is the founder of Cali Sober Market, an alcohol alternative retail market in Metairie, Louisiana, and Cali Sober Distribution, a distribution company she created out of necessity after Louisiana mandated that certain products be run through a licensed distributor. She uses both platforms to expand consumer access to alcohol alternatives across the state. She also advocates for the industry through her social media platform, Cali Sober Mom, and has been featured in Rolling Stone, High Times, and Forbes.