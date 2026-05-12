Native New Orleanian Ryan Rogers recently became the first comedian from the Gulf South to headline a global network comedy special. He is also the founder of the LGBTLOL Queer Comedy Fest, returning next month here in New Orleans June 4-7. This week he helps us understand where New Orleans fits in with the national comedy scene, along with what it takes to succeed in this industry and how he’s helping local businesses capitalize on people’s deep need and desire to laugh.

Learn more at: ryanrogerscomedy.com and lgbtlol.com.

about

With his acerbic wit and magnetic stage presence, stand-up comedian Ryan Rogers refracts the world through his brazen, queer, sidesplitting humor. He’s performed all over America – harnessing his one-of-a-kind effervescence to light up any stage.

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Rogers is a nationally touring stand-up comedian who’s been featured in OUT, NPR, The Los Angeles Times, and LMAOF. He’s the founder of LGBTLOL Queer Comedy Fest, an annual national event that amplifies the voices of LGBTQIA+ comedians.

Rogers recently released his album “GIRL BYE” on OFTV, and his debut album “She Is Me” can be found anywhere you listen to music.