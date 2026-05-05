Nausea is one of the most common complaints for expectant mothers, and one Northshore mom-turned-entrepreneur has created a tasty remedy for it.

Jamie Steele is the creator of YumMum, ginger-based gummies designed to get the job done while tasting like an actual treat. Not just for pregnancy, these gummies are good for all forms of nausea — traveling kids, chemotherapy treatment, you name it.

Steele shares the lessons she learned creating her innovative product and the surprising other ingredients she insisted they include.

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about

Jamie Steele is a wife, mother of four, and preschool director in Mandeville, Louisiana, who brings both professional expertise and lived experience into her role as a product-based business owner. As the founder behind YumMum, she created a solution rooted in her own journey through pregnancy — transforming a personal challenge into a purpose-driven brand.

After experiencing firsthand the difficulty of managing morning sickness, she set out to develop a product that was not only effective, but genuinely enjoyable. The result is a line of ginger-based gummies designed to help ease nausea while delivering added benefits like collagen protein, low sugar and functional ingredients that support moms during early pregnancy.