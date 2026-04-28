There are only two dates left this season for the Young Leadership Council’s (YLC) Wednesdays at the Square, a free outdoor concert series at Downtown’s Lafayette Square Wednesday nights from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. YLC Executive Director Allison Hotard shares why you don’t want to miss these last two concerts, along with how the concert series is going and why this year is going to be an especially big one for the YLC.

For more information on Wednesday at the Square, visit ylcwats.com

For more information on the Young Leadership Council, visit ylcnola.org

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about

Allison Hotard is a community engagement professional dedicated to strengthening New Orleans through leadership development, strategic partnerships and mission-driven programming. With a background spanning hospitality, public service and nonprofit leadership, she brings a relationship-centered approach to building coalitions, navigating complex stakeholder environments and advancing initiatives that create lasting community impact.

Currently, Hotard serves as executive director of the Young Leadership Council, where she leads fundraising strategy, leadership development initiatives and efforts to engage and retain young professionals in civic leadership. Prior to joining the Young Leadership Council, Hotard worked at GNO, Inc. in donor engagement, where she focused on building and stewarding relationships with key investors. She also spent 10 years in institutional advancement at Loyola University, working closely with Loyola Law and young alumni to strengthen philanthropic support and long-term engagement.

Hotard is a graduate of the 2025 New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute (NORLI) and the 2017 FBI Citizens Academy.