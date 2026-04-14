We all know we live in one of the culinary capitals of the world, which makes it so shocking that the region does not a major wholesale food production incubator! Well, that is going to change soon – and our guest today is a huge part of it. Annalisa Kelly, JEDCO’s director of strategic initiatives and policy, has taken the lead on development of the Greater New Orleans Food & Beverage Incubator.

What is it? How will it work? What support will it provide entrepreneurs? When will it be up and running? Kelly shares all the details on this week’s Biz Talks.