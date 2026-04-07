The start of hurricane season is June 1, kicking off a long summer of anxiety for the region, but we’re focusing on the good news, and that is that The Greater New Orleans region is served by two levee authorities — Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority East and West.

This week, we’re talking about SLFPA — West, which encompasses more than 80 miles of levees, floodgates and floodwalls protecting the West Bank of Jefferson and Orleans parishes. What does the system look like? How does it work? Who is doing the work? Regional Director Jesse Noel gives us some surprising insights.

about

Jesse D. Noel is a licensed professional engineer in Louisiana. He holds a civil engineering degree from Louisiana State University, as well as a master’s in engineering management and a coastal engineering certificate from the University of New Orleans. He was born and raised in Southeast Louisiana and has a passion for its people, food and culture. Noel has converted this passion into a love for coastal restoration and flood protection. He has served as the designer of record for flood protection and coastal enhancement projects and is currently the regional director for the Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority – West and is responsible for oversight of the operation and administration associated with 80 miles of flood protection on the West Bank of the Mississippi River in Jefferson and Orleans parishes.