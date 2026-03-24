Episode 278: Local Food and Lifestyle TikTok Standout on How Creators are Helping Local Businesses

New Orleans-based TikTok creator Tamsy Kambi (@tamlovestoeat) is a food and lifestyle creator known for spotlighting restaurants, cultural events, and local experiences. She recently joined other creators and lawmakers in Washington, D.C. for a conversation on how content creators and social media is shaping modern business and culture. Tamsy shares her experiences in D.C. and what drives her to do what she does in this week’s Biz Talks.

about

Tamsy Kambi, a beloved New Orleans–based food and lifestyle creator, is known for spotlighting the city’s culture, cuisine and community through an authentic, creative lens on TikTok. Recently voted Gambit’s Best Local Content Creator, her storytelling celebrates the heart of New Orleans — one plate, one place and one experience at a time.