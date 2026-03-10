A new partnership between Loyola University and Freret Street live music club Gasa Gasa is offering students the opportunity to get direct, real-world experience by participating in every part of the process of operating a live music venue. The forces behind Gasa U —Loyola’s director of the School of Music and Theatre Professions Kate Duncan and industry veteran and endowed professor Jonathan McHugh — share how Loyola’s commitment to reinventing education experiences is aimed at giving students a leg up in the competitive entertainment industry.