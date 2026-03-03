The 29th return of the New Orleans French Film Festival — one of the longest-running international language festivals in the U.S. — is March 19-24 and this year there will be some big firsts, along with one-of-a-kind cultural events that bring the films to life. Sharing all the fun is Dodd Loomis, the executive director of New Orleans Film Society.

Dodd Loomis is a director, producer and writer with over two decades of experience spanning Broadway, international festivals, television and large-scale live events. He served as assistant director on Broadway’s Spiderman: Turn Off the Dark and as supervising resident director for the global and national tours of Disney’s The Lion King. His directing and producing credits include Off-Broadway productions and international festival work across five continents.

Loomis is also an accomplished writer, having written original material for ABC Television and Disney Cruise Lines. His original play Only Miracles will premiere at The World War II Museum this April. As senior producer of live events at Live Nation, he produced major experiential activations, including work at Electric Daisy Carnival, where he was awarded the Reggie for Best National Immersive Activation. In academia, Loomis has served as a professor at Tulane University, teaching in the three different schools; theatre and dance, film, and arts management. His work has earned recognition including Obie and Ovation nominations and a Drama Desk award.