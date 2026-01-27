Two New Orleanians – attorney Tim Kappel, and his client, Cyril Vetter – are at the heart of a high stakes legal battle that has been waging for years between musicians and music publishers/studios. On Monday, Jan. 12, a federal appeals court upheld a major ruling in U.S. copyright law affecting the ownership rights of songwriters over their songs — and all creators over their work. In this week’s podcast, Kappel explains how this landmark decision could significantly affect long-standing agreements across the music industry.

about

Tim Kappel is a founding partner of the law firm Wells & Kappel, LLP. Kappel represents a diverse group of creators, professionals, businesses and organizations in the music industry. His practice encompasses both transactional matters and complex civil dispute resolution, providing him with a unique perspective and ability to advise clients in multiple aspects of their careers.

Kappel is an assistant professor at Loyola University New Orleans, where he teaches courses on law, revenue streams and public policy in the music industry. He is also heavily involved in industry organizations and policymaking. Kappel is the current president of the board of governors for the Memphis chapter of the Recording Academy and serves on the boards of several other nonprofit organizations, including Louisiana Music Partners, Wolf Moon Entertainment and the Partnership for Creative Louisiana.