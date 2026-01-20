Marking five years in business next month, Baldwin & Co. is a Black owned café and independent bookstore on Elysian Fields — but that’s just the beginning. Jerid Woods, customer relations and partnership manager, shares how the company’s mission — helping individuals improve their lives and achieve economic independence through the power of books — plays out through an incredible array of projects, with more constantly in the works.

Dr. Jerid P. Woods is an educator, writer, and cultural practitioner with a PhD in higher education. He serves as customer relations and partnerships manager at Baldwin & Co., where he helps steward relationships between readers, authors and community partners. He is also the creator of @ablackmanreading, a literacy and cultural project that centers Black men’s reading lives, intellectual curiosity, and care.