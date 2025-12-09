Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Biz Talks

Episode 266: The Business Case Against ICE’s Operation Catahoula Crunch

December 9, 2025   |By

A week into ICE’s “Operation Catahoula Crunch,” New Orleans’ immigrant community, along with businesses that employ immigrants, are feeling the effects. This week, Mayra Pineda, president and CEO of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana, pushes back against misinformation online and shares what she’s hearing from area businesses and what the chamber is doing to support New Orleans’ only growing community.

Catahoula Crunch

about

Mayra Pineda is a local businesswoman and the President & CEO of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana, where over the years, she has worked tirelessly to develop strong and long-lasting business relationships between Louisiana, the Hispanic Community and Latin America. She is a former Consul General of Honduras in New Orleans, Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi and Alabama. Mrs. Pineda has been the recipient of the Leadership Award by the New Orleans Hispanic Heritage Foundation, the High Achievement in Compliance by Subway Corporation, and Honoree of NOBA’s Men and Women of Fashion/Prix de Elegance.

Most recently, Mrs. Pineda was recognized at the 2020 Diversity in Scouting Gala, receiving the “Vale la Pena Award.” Ms. Pineda was also recognized as a 2019 Role Model by the Young Leadership Council, 2018 Top Female Achiever by New Orleans Magazine, 2018 Minority Business Champion by the US Small Business Administration, CityBusiness Women of the Year Honoree, 2017 Partner of Year of WBEC South, and accepted the 2017 Chamber of the Year Award on behalf of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana.

- Sponsors -

She is a former President of the NOHHF (2008-2011) and has been a member of the Board of Directors of the Foundation since 2000. She is also a current and active board member of many organizations including Board of Director, United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Commissioner at Jefferson Economic Development Council (JEDCO) and more.

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Close the CTA

Happy 504 Day!  🎉

Order a full year of local stories,

delivered to your door.

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter