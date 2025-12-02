Episode 265: It’s Giving Tuesday – Time to Maximize Your Giving

Today is Giving Tuesday givingtuesday.org, which strategically falls toward the end of the year, providing the last chance to take advantage of tax benefits for charitable giving for the year. This week, Biz Talks welcomes Shayna Lear Harvey, partner and president of Wealth Management fro JECohen. She shares the new rules for giving for 2025, what changes are coming for 2026 and four ways you can maximize your giving right now.

A native of Philadelphia, Harvey brings more than 25 years of experience to the financial services industry where she has led clients to accomplish their goals as a financial advisor, advisory coach, district manager, franchisee, wealth manager and an independent registered investments advisor.

In Harvey’s role as a partner and president of wealth management at JECohen, a leading New Orleans-based registered national wealth and investment management firm, she is responsible for working alongside a team of dedicated financial advisors positioned to work with clients to achieve their financial goals. She obtained her Certified Financial Planner™ designation in 2003, her Chartered Financial Consultant designation in 2003, and her Series 66 license in 2000.

Prior to joining JECohen, Harvey served as the managing director of The Insight Advisory Group, a Philadelphia-based firm she founded in 2015, where she was responsible for investment management, financial planning, client services and the vision for the company.

Her passion for helping individuals in pursuit of their financial goals isn’t just limited to her office hours — she shares her knowledge through her podcast Seeking First, as well as articles written for various publications and her book Money On Purpose: Finding a Faith-Filled Balance (2012).

Harvey was born and raised in Germantown, Philadelphia, and graduated from Temple University with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications. She then went on to earn a Master’s Degree in Divinity from Palmer Theological Seminary and a Master’s Degree in International Development from Eastern University. In 2014, she participated in the Theological Consultation on Prosperity Theology in Såo Paulo, Brazil.

In her spare time, Harvey enjoys traveling, reading, playing basketball and cooking. She and her husband, Frederick L. Harvey II, reside in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.